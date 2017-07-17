Celebrating a Valley farm getting national recognition

PENNS CREEK – You can be a part of celebrating two centuries of farming for one Valley family. The Stony Creek Farm is holding a Historic Farm Celebration Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Noll family, the owners of the farm, are celebrating 215 years of farming, as well as being named on the National Historic Register in August 2016.

Tony Noll, son of owners Grace and Richard Noll, says the day includes a walking tour showcasing some of the historic buildings. You can also see farm implements and historic tools, demonstrators, a wool spinner and much more. Noll says, “ We also have demonstrators we have a wool spinner we also plan to butter churn, some things that would have been done in the early days of the farm.”

You’ll also see pillars build by Noll to preserve the farm’s history. You can listen to more from Noll’s WKOK Sunrise interview earlier this year at WKOK.com. You’ll also hear about more events being held by the Union County Historical Society this summer.