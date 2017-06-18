Celebrating 200 years in Milton

MILTON— How do you celebrate the 200th birthday of a Pennsylvania borough? With thousands of people, a parade filled with almost two hundred entities, large balloons, string bands and so much more. If you asked anyone in Milton Saturday they would says the Bicentennial celebration was a success.

The parade included with guest host, John Meckley, Chairman of the Milton Bicentennial Committee and WKOK’s Mark Lawrence.

Milton Mayor, Ed Nelson led the parade with other regional mayors taking part. The celebration yesterday consisted of live music, art and food vendors, a 5k race and of course the parade that concluded with a concert in Milton State Park.

The celebration wraps up today with a Drum Corp Exhibition and the Alumni Emeritus Dinner, for more information visit milton2017.com. ( Sarah Benek)