Celebrate the new year with the Countdown to Noon

NORTHUMBERLAND – Celebrating Joseph Priestley and his oxygen atom with the Countdown to Noon in Northumberland this weekend. Events will take place at a variety of locations in downtown Northumberland starting at 10:00 am Saturday, and ending with the dropping of the oxygen atom at noon says Jennifer Vovakes, Vice President of the Priestley Forsyth Library board of directors, “We have all kinds of entertainment going on at the library, at Christ United Methodist Church and this year at the Townside Garden Cafe.”

This educational event is sponsored by the Northumberland Fire Department and Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. The morning is filled with free events at the library, “At the Church we have a hospitality station with hot chocolate and popcorn . We also have a DJ, balloon artist, face painting and some guests from the Shikellamy theater.”

Space will be limited for some of the day’s programs and tickets will be available the day of the event only. You can find out more information by contacting the library at 570-473-8201.