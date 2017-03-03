Celebrate the first Sunday with Priestley Chapel Associates

NORTHUMBERLAND— Come enjoy a morning of music and history at the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel. The Priestley Chapel Associates presents a First Sunday Program, this Sunday at the Historic Joseph Priestley Chapel on Front Street in Northumberland. The program will be held from 9:30-10:10am and offer music and spoken word.

The morning begins with a lecture on harvesting maple syrup and making maple syrup by Liane Kuhns. There will be poetry readings from David Bauman, and music for the event will be provided by Steven Olofson.

Priestley Chapel Associates is a local non-profit, established in 1977 to manage the Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel. Currently, the chapel is open the first Sunday of each month for a program of words and music. For more information visit priestleychapel.org. ( Sarah Benek)