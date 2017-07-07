Celebrate the beginning of a new month with SRI

SUNBURY– Support local business in downtown Sunbury with the First Friday event. From 4- 8pm this evening come enjoy live entertainment, craft and food vendors in Cameron Park.

Free activities in the park include live music in the gazebo, storytelling from Degenstein Library, ice cream sampling for the kids and wine sampling for adults. Part of the First Friday celebration includes many discount offers to business in the downtown.

Sunbury Revitalization would like to remind the public that parking is free for this event.