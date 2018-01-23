Celebrate MLK with music and lectures at SU

SELINSGROVE— Susquehanna University saved their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration for when classes were back in session. This week (1/22) students are back on campus and SU will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a week of music and lectures free and open to the public.

The week’s events begin with a musical performance at the Degenstein Center Theatre says Dena Salerno, Assistant Dean of Student Diversity at Susquehanna University, “We will begin with our opening convocation at 7 pm on the (January) 24th and we are hosting Vy Higginsen’s and the Sing Harlem Choir, they are national renowned at this point.”

Thursday, January 25 Su will be holding a Day of Teaching where anyone can come and attend a college class, “This is Susquehanna University’s first day long teach in around MLK. We have our professors open up their class rooms and adapt the content to fit the needs of the day, which is going to be talking about racial equality, social change, social justice, and all campus is invited to attend these lectures as well as the community.”

Lectures will be held from 8 am until 4 pm on the Day of Teaching and you can find a full list of events at www.susqu.edu. Hear the full interview with Dena Salerno at WKOK.com.