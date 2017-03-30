Cause of Ranshaw fire is undetermined

RANSHAW — The cause of a fire Tuesday morning in Ranshaw has been ruled undetermined. The News Item reports Fire Chief Russ Feese believes the fire started in a second floor bedroom at 217 Third Street around 7:30 a.m.

Feese said heavy fire, smoke and water damage prevented them from determining what caused the blaze. Adjoining row homes at 213, 211, 209, 207 and 205 sustained damage in the fire. All of the properties were condemned and eleven people were left homeless. It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported. (Ali Stevens)