Cause of massive Mount Carmel fire “undetermined”

MOUNT CARMEL – Many people are left homeless without knowing a caused of a three-alarm fire in Mount Carmel that affected five duplexes. The fire was first reported late Thursday night at 317 North Hickory Street. Fire officials say the blaze first started in the kitchen area in an unoccupied apartment in one of the duplexes, according to The News-Item. Utilities were still connected to that property. Fire officials ruled the caused undetermined and said it was not suspicious.

Homes from 309-325 North Hickory Street all sustained fire damage. Homes at 307 and 327 North Hickory sustained smoke damage. It estimated at least 10 people are left homeless. No injuries were reported and residents were able to escape their pets.