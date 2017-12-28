Cause of house fire displacing Valley family undetermined

MONTOUR COUNTY – A cause of a house fire that left a Valley family homeless on Christmas Day has been ruled undetermined. The Daily Item reports a state police fire marshal listed the unknown cause of the fire at a Montour County mobile home during an investigation Wednesday. Damage is estimated at $28,000, which is also the amount insured by owner Myron Watson. Estimated damage for loss of contents is unknown.

The Hauck family, who is now homeless after the blaze, didn’t have insurance for the contents. Some lost possessions included the family Christmas tree and presents. The family’s pet hamster died in the fire and a kitten was missing as of Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Christmas night. One of the Hauck children saw smoke at the time found coming from the area of an electrical outlet of a bedroom. (Matt Catrillo)