Catawissa Borough Treasurer facing theft charges

CATAWISSA – The Catawissa Borough Acting Treasurer is facing multiple charges after making personal payments with an account debit card. State police say 41-year-old Lori Bronzburg used her borough issued health reimbursement account card to make $1,752 in non-medical purchases.

Police say Bronzburg used the money for ATM cash withdrawals and grocery purchases. She was charged with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

Bronzburg was arraigned before Justice Craig Long Wednesday. She was released on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 21.