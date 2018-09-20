Bert & Ernie ‘not gay’ and other AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 9/20/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal court judge is striking down a Pennsylvania law that bars casino owners and others with a stake in the gambling industry from donating to political campaigns in the state. U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo ruled Wednesday that the provision is drawn so broadly that it violates constitutional protections over political association.

The prohibition has largely stood in Pennsylvania since the state legalized commercial casinos in 2004, touted as a major bulwark against gambling industry influence. The lawsuit was filed last year by Pasquale Deon, who owns a stake in Sands Casino in Bethlehem, and Maggie Hardy Magerko, whose family owns the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in southwestern Pennsylvania that’s home to Lady Luck Casino. The provision had been struck down once before, in 2009, by the state Supreme Court before lawmakers restored it months later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the Sept. 11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, renewed his resolve to push for his stalled southern border wall. Trump tells Hill.TV in an interview published Wednesday that he marveled at the Flight 93 National Memorial during a visit last week. Trump tells the outlet, “They built this gorgeous wall where the plane went down in Pennsylvania, Shanksville.”

He says, “What they did is incredible,” adding: “They have a series of walls, I’m saying, it’s like perfect. So, so, we are pushing very hard.” Trump also told the outlet that he’s planning to take new immigration action soon.

He says he’ll “be doing things over the next two weeks having to do with immigration, which I think you’ll be very impressed at.” He declined to say what.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man convicted in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, who was shot by a constable serving eviction papers, is scheduled to go on trial soon in a related charge. PennLive.com reports that jury selection is scheduled Sept. 27 in Lycoming County for the trial of 60-year-old Donald Meyer Jr. on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

The charge was severed from the main case in which the Duncannon resident was convicted in July of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and other counts. The trial was moved from Perry County due to pretrial publicity. Perry County authorities said he pointed a loaded rifle at the constable, who fired a shot that went through Meyer’s arm and killed Ciara Meyer in January 2016. Meyer is awaiting sentencing.

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — A West Pennsylvania college has renamed its student activity center after receiving credible allegations of sexual abuse against the hall’s previous clerical namesake. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh, has removed the Rev. Alcuin Tasch’s name from the center. It was named Alcuin Hall, after the priest and former dean of the university who died in 1982.

The college received a report from the Saint Vincent Archabbey last month naming about a dozen Benedictines it had received credible allegations against. The report alleges Tasch abused multiple people between 1950 and 1963, and that the abuse was reported to the Archabbey in 1995. Officials say the hall has been renamed the Student Activity Center.

MASONTOWN, PA (AP) A gunman opened fire outside a crowded Pennsylvania courtroom Wednesday afternoon, shooting at police and others before an officer fired multiple shots at him, killing him. Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower said Wednesday evening that a German Township police officer shot and killed the gunman after he entered the lobby in Masontown with a handgun drawn and opened fire injuring four people. Bower declined to name the gunman, saying only that he was due in court on charges related to a recent domestic violence incident.

Bower said Masontown police Sgt. R. Scott Miller first encountered the gunman and was injured when he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. When Miller took cover, Bower said the gunman proceeded to fire shots injuring two men and one woman. “In this case, as is so often the case, the German Township police officer ran toward the danger, not away. He protected over 30 to 40 people from injury or death,” Bower said.

“These police officers and these emergency management people risk their lives every day … and today they all were a shining light to our community,” he added.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr.’s attack tweet this week showing CNN’s Anderson Cooper waist-deep in flood waters has driven home the point that politics — not just weather — was an important subtext of the media’s coverage of Hurricane Florence. “Stop lying to make @realDonaldTrump look bad,” the president’s son admonished Cooper, triggering a harsh response from the CNN journalist, who was part of his network’s team covering Florence’s landfall in North Carolina.

“I didn’t see him down in North Carolina in the last few days helping out, lending a hand, but I’m sure he was busy doing something important besides just tweeting lies,” Cooper said on his show Monday. Ever since President George W. Bush’s administration was crippled by its response to Hurricane Katrina, politicians and news organizations have been acutely aware of the stakes raised by big storms. Some Republicans never forgave former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for being photographed with President Barack Obama after Sandy struck just before the 2012 election.

DENVER (AP) — A judge has ruled that U.S. officials cannot deny a passport application from an intersex Colorado resident based solely on a refusal to select male or female for gender. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson said in a ruling released yesterday that the U.S. State Department was arbitrary in rejecting the application and violated federal law.

Dana Zzyym (ZIM) sued in 2015. Zzyym was born with ambiguous sexual characteristics and doesn’t identify as male or female. The judge in 2016 ordered the State Department to reconsider Zzyym’s passport application. The department denied it again in 2017. Several countries issue passports with gender designations other than female or male, including “X” or “O.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The producers of “Sesame Street” want you to know that Bert and Ernie are not, in fact, gay. Sesame Workshop tweeted Tuesday the characters have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation.” The workshop did not answer questions about why some puppets have been given girlfriends.

In a second tweet, the workshop says, “Sesame Street has always stood for inclusion and acceptance.”

The tweets came in response to an interview published Sunday by Queerty with Mark Saltzman, a “Sesame Street” writer. He says when he was writing scenes with Bert and Ernie, he “always felt that without a huge agenda” they were lovers . Frank Oz, who created the Bert character, also weighed in. He tweeted that he and Muppets creator Jim Henson “never created them to be gay.”

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles has installed “Safe Selfie Zones” at its four locations, to allow newly licensed drivers to share the news — and not their personal details. WBOC-TV reports that the zones feature a bright backdrop in front of which people can take pictures of themselves to share on social media, in lieu of sharing photographs of their driver’s licenses.

According to a DMV informational image, the top of the backdrop is emblazoned with the words “Look who’s driving now!!” The station reports that the idea is the brainchild of Dover DMV employee Willie Goldsboro.

Last year, Delaware issued around 36,500 new licenses to minors and adults.but they were concerned that some of the selfies revealed personal details, even new drivers license numbers.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (AP) — These lobsters are going to pot in more ways than one. A Maine lobster pound is banking on using marijuana to try to make cooking the crustaceans a little more humane. The business, Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, is owned by a registered medical marijuana caregiver.

The owner, Charlotte Gill, put a test lobster in a box with a few inches of water before marijuana smoke was blown into the box, WMTW-TV reported . The animal was calmer for the next three weeks, and she released it into the ocean, she said. Gill plans to use the new method at customers’ requests, and then build a larger tank to sedate multiple lobsters at once.

It’s unknown whether science says pot smoke actually calms lobsters or has any effect on their meat. But Win Watson, a zoologist with University of New Hampshire, said the possibility is worth studying. Whether marijuana can influence a lobster’s behavior depends on if the crustaceans react to cannabinoids, the chemical compounds in marijuana, he said. “It’s just an under-studied field, and maybe they play a role in other animals,” he said. “I think it’s possible they have receptors for these, and it affects their behavior.”

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins became the seventh-fastest player to hit 50 career home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies kept pace in the NL East race with a 4-0 victory over the New York Mets. Zach Eflin and five relievers combined on a six-hitter and Odubel Herrera added two-run homer for the Phillies, who won consecutive series for the first time since July 25 and stayed 5½ games behind division-leading Atlanta. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phillies play the Braves in Atlanta tonight at 6:30pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have disciplined wide receiver Antonio Brown following the star’s decision to skip mandatory meetings following a loss to Kansas City. Coach Mike Tomlin declined to get into specifics about the nature of the discipline, though Brown’s teammates expect him to be available when they travel to play Tampa Bay in Week 3. Brown’s sideline antics and eyebrow-raising social media exchanges are among a number of distractions that have caught the AFC North champions off guard. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Archer pitched seven strong innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 2-1 win. In his most impressive start since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31, Archer allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander made it out of the sixth inning for the first time in nine starts for the Pirates, who traded for him in hopes of making a playoff run.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve. Matthews played his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to Buffalo in August 2017. The 2014 second-round pick from Vanderbilt signed with the Patriots in April but was released during training camp. Signing with the Eagles reunites him with close friend Carson Wentz in time for the quarterback’s return from injury. The Eagles play on our sister station 107.3FM Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 2 Kansas City 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 8 Detroit 2

Final Tampa Bay 9 Texas 3

Final N-Y Yankees 10 Boston 1

Final Baltimore 2 Toronto 1

Final Cleveland 4 Chi White Sox 1

Final Seattle 9 Houston 0

Final Oakland 10 L-A Angels 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 7 St. Louis 3

Final Philadelphia 4 N-Y Mets 0

Final Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 0

Final San Diego 8 San Francisco 4

Final Arizona 9 Chi Cubs 0

Final L-A Dodgers 5 Colorado 2

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Boston 3 Calgary 1

Final Carolina 6 Tampa Bay 1

Final Philadelphia 6 N-Y Rangers 4

Final OT Detroit 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final Florida 5 Montreal 2

Final Toronto 4 Ottawa 1

Final St. Louis 3 Minnesota 2

Final Calgary 4 Vancouver 1

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N-Y Jets at Cleveland 8:20 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Portland 3 Columbus 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

L-A Angels at Oakland 3:35 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Washington at Montreal 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Vegas at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

N-Y Jets at Cleveland 8:20 p.m.

