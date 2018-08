SHAMOKIN – Someone’s going home a big winner in the Valley. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold in Northumberland County Thursday. The lottery says one player, who has not yet come forward, matched all five balls drawn to win $1 million.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing site. The winning ticket was sold at the Puff Cigarette store in Shamokin, which earned a $5,000 selling bonus.