Casey touts accomplishments in Senate in bid for 3rd term: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

By MARC LEVY, Associated Press

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Hit with the inevitable questions about his track record in office, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania is putting more muscle into showing what he’s accomplished in his second term as the Democrat vies for a third six-year term in November’s election.

Accomplishment is the theme of his first campaign ad in the Philadelphia media market. On Monday, seven weeks until the election, Casey went to a micro-metal stamping and screw-machining firm to tout legislation he helped write to emphasize vocational skills training for high-demand industrial-sector jobs.

Being accused of doing nothing in office is a recurring theme for Casey. In 2012, his Republican challenger called him “Senator Zero” and this year, President Donald Trump and Casey’s his Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta of northeastern Pennsylvania, called him a “do-nothing.”

Casey shrugged it off Monday, saying his track record belies such claims.

“Not that it should, but if the election just came down to this metric of which candidate for the Senate had more bills signed into law by President Trump, I’d win that,” Casey said Monday.

Just this year, he’s had three pieces of legislation signed by Trump that he helped author, he said.

On July 31, Trump signed the vocational skills legislation, a bill the administration had prioritized.

Advocates for the bill say it updates an outmoded federal law at a crucial time to respond to a national workforce skills gap. They say traditional blue-collar jobs are being displaced by technology and schools and training programs need to adjust to emerging, high-tech skills jobs that are in demand, but don’t require a four-year college degree.

A second Casey bill requires the federal government to get involved in trying to help grandparents navigate bureaucracy when they are raising a grandchild, a growing phenomenon because of the prescription painkiller addiction crisis.

A third law signed by Trump this year that Casey helped introduce guarantees a maximum Pell Grant to an eligible child of a law enforcement officer or emergency responder killed in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Casey’s campaign is running a TV ad in Philadelphia touting a 2013 law he helped write to prevent sexual assaults on college campuses and protect victims.

Barletta, a four-term congressman has the backing of Trump. Barletta is one of Trump’s biggest defenders in Congress, attacking Casey for opposing the president’s immigration policies and the tax-cutting law Trump signed last December.

“Now Casey has the nerve to pat himself on the back for all he hasn’t accomplished,” the Barletta campaign said in a statement.

Including Casey, 10 Democrats are defending seats in states won by Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

But Casey and fellow Democrats are finding smooth sailing this year in the so-called industrial-belt “blue wall” states — Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — that former President Barack Obama won twice before all four flipped parties and backed Trump in 2016.

Outside Republican campaign groups with money to spend — including super PACs that support Trump — have been absent from Pennsylvania for Barletta.

For his part, Barletta has badly lagged Casey in fundraising, and no independent poll puts him within striking distance, making it a low-profile race.

Ratings generally up for NFL in first 2 weeks of schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — Ratings generally have been up for the NFL through the first two weeks of the schedule.

CBS scored its best opening NFL doubleheader game rating in three years with the highest-rated window Sunday on any network, Patriots at Jaguars and Raiders at Broncos in late afternoon. The network drew a household rating of 14.0 and an audience share of 28, up 1 percent from last year (13.8/27) in the measured markets.

For the second consecutive week, “The NFL Today” pregame show earned a double-digit ratings increase, up 14 percent, with a rating of 2.5 and a share of 7.

NBC is averaging a 13.8 overnight rating through its three games to date, down from last year’s 14.2. All three of the NBC contests, two on Sunday nights and one on Thursday to open the season, have been the top-rated show in prime time.

The most-recent Sunday night games, Giants at Cowboys, delivered a 13.8 ratings and 24 share overnight, up 10 percent from last year (Packers-Falcons). It was the highest Week 2 overnight for NBC’s Sunday night telecast since 2015.

ESPN opened with a Monday night doubleheader that averaged 10.1 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, according to Nielsen. Jets-Lions and Rams-Raiders were the two highest-rated telecasts of the night across all broadcast and cable networks.

Fox reported an 18 percent rise over last year’s Week 2 games, earning a 10.9 rating and 23 overnight share.

The rating represents the percentage of television households tuned to a program. The share is the percentage tuned in to a telecast among television households with a television in use at the time.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — A driving lesson went off the deep end in Maryland when authorities say the car jumped a curb, crashed through a fence and landed in a swimming pool.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tells The Washington Post the driver and passenger were uninjured Saturday, albeit soaking wet. He says the occupants were a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s, but it’s unclear who was behind the wheel when the drive turned into a dive.

He says one was teaching the other to drive that afternoon.

The car landed in the North Creek Community Center Pool, which was closed for the season.

Piringer says the man and woman were standing poolside, having extricated themselves, by the time rescuers arrived.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A bear cub in Wisconsin had a Winnie the Pooh moment, but it wasn’t a honey pot that got stuck on its head. It was a hard plastic globe.

Authorities rescued the cub Sunday after a passer-by spotted it near Balsam Lake with the mother bear nearby.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office used a squad car to keep the mother away while authorities and two bear hunters worked on the globe as the cub was contained in a net.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Brent Waak (wahk) says the thick globe resisted pliers, tin snips and pruning shears. It finally slipped off after bolt cutters were used.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the rescue on its Facebook page .

Waak says it’s unknown where the cub got the apparently ornamental globe.

The Phillies continue their three-game series against the Mets on WKOK…coverage begins at 6:30, first pitch at 7:05.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Pittsburgh 7 Kansas City 6 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Toronto 5 Baltimore 0 Final Minnesota 6 Detroit 1 Final Tampa Bay 3 Texas 0 Final Seattle 4 Houston 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final N-Y Mets 9 Philadelphia 4 Final Miami 8 Washington 5 Final St. Louis 11 Atlanta 6 Final Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 0 Final Chi Cubs 5 Arizona 1 Final L-A Dodgers 8 Colorado 2 Final San Francisco 4 San Diego 2 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Nashville 5 Florida 0 Final Philadelphia 3 N-Y Islanders 1 Final Buffalo 4 Columbus 1 Final Nashville 5 Florida 3 Final OT N-Y Rangers 4 New Jersey 3 Final Montreal 3 New Jersey 1 Final Winnipeg 2 Minnesota 1 Final Edmonton 7 Calgary 4 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final Chicago 24 Seattle 17 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE Kansas City at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit 7:10 p.m. Chi White Sox at Cleveland 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m. Seattle at Houston 8:10 p.m. L-A Angels at Oakland 10:05 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m. Washington at Miami 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Atlanta 7:35 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m. Chi Cubs at Arizona 9:40 p.m. Colorado at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON Boston at Washington 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo 7:00 p.m. Chicago at Columbus 7:00 p.m. Philadelphia at N-Y Islanders 7:00 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m. St. Louis at Dallas 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Colorado 9:00 p.m. L.A. Kings at Arizona 10:00 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver 10:30 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose 10:30 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Final Chicago 24 Seattle 17

