Caring for Communities underway, Conservancy celebrates 30 years

Lots of activities coming up for Linn Conservancy’s 30th anniversary

SUNBURY – It’s going to be a busy spring for the Linn Conservancy, as they celebrating spreading its message for 30 years, and hold the annual Caring for Communities events.

Tom Gibson, Linn Conservancy board member and Caring for Communities co-chair, says the events are wrapped around the celebration of Earth Day, “So we scheduled a series of events throughout the month of April. We certainly want to educate people in the area about some of the opportunities we have to conserve some properties and some of the valuable properties we have to show the ecological aspects of them.”

The first event is this Saturday with a film event at the Campus Theatre, showing the film, “Chasing Coral”, “It’s just going to talk about how our coral reefs around the world are kind of disappearing and being decimated, and what kind of indication does that have for sustainability around the world.”

A wide range of many other family friendly, educational activities and events are coming up at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, as well as a walk and talk event at the Susquehanna State Park Marina. Hear more at WKOK.com and download the Caring for Communities schedule at www.linnconservancy.org.