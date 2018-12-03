Car Stolen in Selinsgrove Found in Maryland

SELINSGROVE – A car stolen in the Valley was later located in Maryland. Selinsgrove Borough Police say the theft occurred sometime around November 27 in the 400 block of Orange Street. Officers say the vehicle was later located in Maryland, in Baltimore County, November 29.

Police tell us the vehicle was being driven by Jeffrey Yates, originally of Maryland. At the time of his arrest, Yates was a Selinsgrove resident. Charges are being filed in Baltimore County court for receiving stolen property and in Snyder County court for theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.