Car rams into Sunbury home

SUNBURY – A resident of Sunbury came a few feet away from being injured after a car crashed into their home. Police report the accident occurred at about 2 p.m. Thursday at 330 Catawissa Avenue.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle was on Line Street when he lost control of the vehicle. He then ran into the brick foundation of the home. The Daily Item reports, resident Terri-Jo Brown says her grandmother, 65-year-old Margaret Brown, would’ve been injured had the car traveled another three feet.

Terri-Jo Brown the driver was unconscious and had a gash on his head. Sunbury Police have not released the name of the driver and his condition is unknown. The accident is still under investigation.