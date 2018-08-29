Car overturns, minor injury after Route 522 crash

SNYDER COUNTY— State Police at Selinsgrove responded to a crash Monday evening on Route 522 and White Top Road in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. Troopers it happened around 7:45 p.m. when 20-year-old Madison Burrell of Middleburg didn’t come to a complete stop at a stop sign while making a lefthand turn. She crashed into a car driven by 32-year-old Andrew Imler of Lewistown.

Imler’s car overturned and police say he sustained minor injuries. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center Burrell was treated and released. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.