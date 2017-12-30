UPDATE: Car crashes into Sunbury home, causing a fire

SUNBURY – Crews responded to a house fire in Sunbury early Saturday morning after a car crashed into it. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the crash occurred at midnight Saturday at 454 Race Street. Sunbury Police tell WKOK one vehicle crashed into the home, causing the blaze upon impact at the rear corner of the home. The fire then spread to the second floor of the home. The vehicle was also severely damaged.

Police believe two families were inside at the time of the fire and everyone inside escaped safely. One minor injury has been reported. Police say an arrest will be made early next week pending completion of an investigation. (Matt Catrillo)