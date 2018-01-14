One arrest after Friday car and foot chase through Milton

MILTON – A routine traffic stop turned into a chase through Milton Friday. Milton police say they attempted to stop a car driven by e car driven 52-year-old Peter Holmes of Milton, but he failed to stop and continued to elude police on Race Street.

He then continued his path through Milton by driving the wrong way on one way streets and failing to stop at stop signs. His vehicle finally came to a stop after crashing on Elm street. Holmes got out of the vehicle and fled on foot toward South Front Street.

Police tell us Holmes was eventually captured in an alley near South Front Street. He is being charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, and other related charges.