Car and train collide in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving a car and train in Sunbury. The accident happened just after 3 p.m Tuesday in the area of Third Street and Arch Street. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Daily Item reports 23-year-old Michael Shingara of Shamokin was taken to Geisinger Medical Center. Sources tell us Shingara had to be extricated from the vehicle after crashing into the side of the train. Police have not released any other details at this time. We will bring you updates as they become available.