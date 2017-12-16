Car accident leaves Milton mother unable to work

MILTON— A 2012 car accident left Julia disabled and unable to work. Julia, 30, from Milton was working as a nursing assistant and one morning while driving home from work she hit a patch of ice and totaled her car. She also ruptured a disc in her back and is now disabled.

Julia is a single mother raising her 4-year-old daughter, and this is their second year she has benefited from the Needy Family Fund. She says the help they give makes Christmas possible, “I can’t afford many presents for her, so it really helps put some presents under the tree, and it also helps with our dinner because the give us food to cook our meal.”

She says her daughter can’t wait for Christmas this year, they even have a special holiday tradition.

“We always open Christmas jammies and put our Christmas jammies on Christmas Eve.”

You can help this family and many others by making a generous contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, BB&T Bank, and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury. The goal is $75,000.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801. Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story. (Sarah Benek)

You can email comments or questions to Sbenek@wkok.com