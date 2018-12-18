Canton man in fair condition after violent I-180 crash

MUNCY – A Canton, Penna. man is in fair condition after an end over end rollover crash on I-180 early Monday evening. Milton state police say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. along I-180 east at mile marker nine.

Milton troopers say 23-year-old Caleb Willow was driving a pick-up truck when he went off the road on a curve. His truck hit an embankment and then the end of a guard rail. The truck then flipped end over end several times and Willow was thrown through the windshield.

Willow was taken to Geisinger where a nursing supervisor says he’s listed in fair condition. Muncy Volunteer Ambulance and Warrior Run Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene.