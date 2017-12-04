Candlelight performance coming up from Susquehanna Valley Chorale

SUNBURY – Ring in the holiday season with some of the best choral music in The Valley. The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will usher in the holiday season with Candlelight Christmas Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m. It’ll be held at the Zion Lutheran Church on Market Street in Sunbury.

The performance will include voices singing songs of the season. The concert includes the traditional ringing-in of Christmas, including the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale as a special guest. SVC will also be joined by the Zion Lutheran Church Handbell Choir, Commonwealth Brass and Percussion, harpist Elizabeth Asmus and organist David Cover. You’re encouraged to arrive early and order tickets now, as past performances have sold out.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for students. Children under age 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at www.SVCMuisc.org or call 570-547-0455 or at the door. (Matt Catrillo)