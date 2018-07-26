Candidate, and Governor Wolf makes ‘whistle stop’ in Lewisburg

Governor Tom Wolf visits The Valley

LEWISBURG – Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf made a quick stop in The Valley Thursday when he stopped by the Playworld Systems headquarters in Lewisburg. The governor was there to see how support from the state’s workforce and economic development programs have aided the international manufacturer.

In a statement issued to reporters, Gov. Wolf said the there is some incredible work being done and he’s proud of the partnership with the state which has helped Playworld grow. He said Playworld has trained more than 250 workers in the past few years. The governor also visited a modular home manufacturer in Juniata County.