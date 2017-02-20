Camp Cadet holding fundraiser Wednesday

SELINSGROVE – Police officers will be swapping their badges for aprons Wednesday evening. Applebee’s is hosting the Celebrity Service Fundraiser Wednesday, February 22 in order to raise profits for Camp Cadet. Officers will wait tables for the evening and any tips raised will benefit the summer program.

Applebee’s General Manager Anita Powell says she thought about the fundraiser idea after being approached by the police station, “This will be our 11th year doing this and it was a little idea that I came up with years ago. Officer Matt Burrows was in charge. He actually approached us as we were building the building. He wondered if we were interested in getting involved with Camp Cadet and any fundraisers.”

Powell explains what’s in store for Wednesday evening, “The cops come in and they work the position. Then, my staff takes over as mini-managers and they ring the orders in and assist them. For every $10 tip you leave, you get $10 in coupons to use in your future visits to Applebee’s.”

Powell encourages everyone to attend, “At first, Officer Burrows didn’t think anyone would want to do this where the cops would come and wait tables. However, everyone jumped at the chance to do it and it only works because my staff really wants to do it. It’s a great event, a great night.”

The Celebrity Service Fundraiser will take place Wednesday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. This is marks the 11th anniversary for the event. Since it’s start, $80,000 have been raised for Camp Cadet.