Camp Cadet holding February fundraisers

SUNBURY — Camp Cadet is holding several fundraisers soon to benefit the summer program. Pennsylvania state police trooper Rick Blair is director of the camp, “On February 1st, Chipotle is doing a fundraiser for us from 2 until 8 p.m. If go in and you purchase something and say you’d like this to benefit Camp Cadet, we get 50% of the sales that day. Also, Wednesday, February 22, we have our Applebee’s Celebrity Service fundraiser where we act like we’re waiters or waitresses and all the tips earned go to the camp.”

The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet will take place at Susquehanna University from June 18-23. Run by the state police, SVLECC strives to provide a fun, structured environment for youth ages 12-15.

Trooper Blair says the camp is not just for kids who are interested in law enforcement, “It’s also for kids who maybe need a little help, a little self-esteem, more confidence. We have the kids there for a week and run it like a police academy where we’re up at 5:00 in the morning doing PT. Then throughout the day, we have something scheduled for them for every hour. So from 5:00 a.m until 10:00 at night, we have something on our schedule.”

Blair says all components of the law enforcement agency and its resources are part of the camp’s agenda, “Whether it’s motivational speakers, a lot of state police equipment like helicopters and we have canine and motorcycle units that came and do presentations. We have presenters from state prisons, federal prisons, probation, and parole. We have a lot of anti-drug and alcohol programs throughout the week.”

The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet will take place on the Susquehanna University campus from June 18-23. To apply to participate in the camp or make a donation, visit www.svlecc.com. Rick Blair was a recent guest on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to his full interview online at www.wkok.com. (Alex Reichenbach)