CA straw ban: APHeadlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/21/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Susquehanna County is the first Pennsylvania county to buy a voting system under new security standards by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. State and county officials said Thursday the new optical scan system will be in use for the Nov. 6 general election. Wolf earlier this year ordered counties to replace their electronic voting systems with machines that leave a paper trail as a safeguard against hacking.

Counties have warned that the price tag is a major problem. But Wolf’s administration says many other counties appear likely to implement new systems in 2019, while some may wait until the 2020 primary. Wolf’s order followed last year’s disclosure by the federal government that election systems in at least 21 states, including Pennsylvania, were targeted by hackers before the 2016 presidential election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Private equity costs paid by Pennsylvania’s two large public pension systems are getting more scrutiny. Professor Ludovic Phalippou of the University of Oxford told a state panel seeking ways to lower those fees Thursday that he estimates the systems paid $6 billion over 10 years, including a profit-sharing expense called carried interest.

Phalippou says the systems reported paying $2.2 billion, but won’t divulge documents that would help him compute a more accurate number. The Public School Employees’ Retirement System says it’s cooperating with requests for documents. Both it and the State Employees’ Retirement System say they are working to expand their reporting of what they pay to private equity managers. The underfunded pension systems have been under fire by Gov. Tom Wolf and other state officials to reduce those fees.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The judge set to sentence actor Bill Cosby on sex assault charges is limiting the number of other accusers who can testify next week. The 81-year-old Cosby’s potential sentence ranges from the 30-year maximum term to probation. State guidelines suggest a one- to four-year sentence. Prosecutors want some of Cosby’s 60 other accusers to testify Monday to show that a pattern of sexual misconduct makes him a predator and a danger.

Five of them testified at the April retrial, when a jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill in a ruling Wednesday asks prosecutors if they hope to call the five trial witnesses. But he says he won’t let other accusers take the stand. Cosby’s lawyers oppose the testimony.

Features

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — If you want a straw with your drink or a soda with a kids’ meal at a California restaurant, you’ll need to ask for them starting next year. A law signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown makes California the first state to bar full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws. Another law he approved requires milk or water to be the default drink sold with kids’ meals at fast-food and full-service restaurants.

Neither law is an outright ban on straws or sugary drinks in kids’ meals. But some Republicans have called the measures government overreach by the heavily Democratic state. California restaurants that don’t comply with the straw law will get two warnings before being fined. Lawmakers changed the legislation to add a $300 annual fine limit. It will apply only to restaurants where customers are waited on by restaurant staff, not fast-food establishments.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and comedian Dave Chappelle are among eight people being honored by Harvard University for their contributions to black history and culture, the university announced Thursday. All eight recipients of the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal will be honored Oct. 11 by the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard.

“The medal honors those who have made significant contributions to African and African-American history and culture, and more broadly, individuals who advocate for intercultural understanding and human rights in an increasingly global and interconnected world,” the Hutchins Center said. Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, created a firestorm when he began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice. He has more recently been the centerpiece of an advertising campaign by Nike.

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Being in touch with nature is one thing. But gardening au naturel is quite another for some neighbors of a Florida man who’s been doing yard work in the nude. The miffed residents tell news outlets they’ve called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, but the man continues to do yard work naked.

Sheriff William Snyder tells WFTV he believes the man’s refusal to wear clothes has breached two statutes: lewd and lascivious behavior and breach of peace.

He says authorities will begin taking statements from neighbors. Neighbor Melissa Ny tells WPBF the man was bent over winding up a garden hose on Sunday evening when she put the trash out. Neighbor Aimee Canterbury says she’s just taught her six kids to look the other way if the neighbor is naked.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A glass bong taller than a giraffe. Huggable faux marijuana buds. A pool full of foam weed nuggets. Las Vegas’ newest attraction — and Instagram backdrop — is a museum celebrating all things cannabis. Nobody will be allowed to light up at Cannabition when it opens Thursday because of a Nevada ban on public consumption of marijuana, but visitors can learn about the drug as they snap photos.

It’s a made-for-social-media museum where every exhibit has lights meant to ensure people take selfies worthy of the no-filter hashtag. The facility — whose founder says has a goal of destigmatizing marijuana use — will likely land among the talking points officials and others use to try to draw gambling-resistant millennials to Sin City.

It will welcome its first visitors almost 15 months after adults in Nevada began buying marijuana legally, with sales far exceeding state projections. “Our goal when people come out of this is that they don’t fear the cannabis industry if they are not believers in the industry,” founder J.J. Walker told The Associated Press. “Cannabition is not about just serving people that like marijuana, it’s about serving the masses that want to learn about cannabis and or just have fun and go do a cool art experience.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gene Simmons promises the Kiss farewell tour will have “the most explosions, the most hits and be the loudest yet.” Kiss announced their “End of the Road” tour during their appearance on “America’s Got Talent” on Wednesday. They have not yet announced concert dates.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The new Monkees Christmas album features vocals from all four Monkees, even Davy Jones. Archived vocals of Jones were combined with newly recorded music for the songs “Silver Bells” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” Jones died in 2012. Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne produced the album. Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Andy Partridge of XTC contributed tracks, and Peter Buck of R.E.M. plays on two songs. “Christmas Party” comes out Oct 12.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Thursday's high school football score

Schuylkill Haven 60, Marian Catholic 14

Tonight on WKOKAM and WKOK.com, we’ll air the Jersey Shore at Shikellamy high school football game, then join the Penn State pre-game show already in progress.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have reduced their magic number to winning the NL East to four games. The Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 in the opening game of a four-game series. Atlanta stretched its lead over second-place Philadelphia to 6 1/2 games. Time is quickly running out for the Phillies to make up that margin. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continue at WKOK.com. The Phillies next play on WKOK tomorrow.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 21 L-A Angels 3

Final Boston 11 N-Y Yankees 6

Final Toronto 9 Tampa Bay 8

Final Detroit 11 Kansas City 8

Final Chi White Sox 5 Cleveland 4, 11 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 5 Washington 4, 12 Innings

Final Cincinnati 4 Miami 2

Final Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Montreal 5 Washington 2

Final N-Y Islanders 2 New Jersey 0

Final Detroit 4 Chicago 2

Final Dallas 3 Minnesota 1

Final Edmonton 7 Winnipeg 3

Final San Jose 7 Anaheim 3

Final SO Vancouver 4 L.A. Kings 3

Final Vegas 7 L.A. Kings 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 21 N-Y Jets 17

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox 4:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

N-Y Islanders at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(11) Penn St. at Illinois 9:00 p.m.

FAU at (16) UCF 7:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

