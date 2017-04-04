BVRA will relocate to old Lewisburg HS

SUNBURY—The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority is taking advantage of available space in the former Lewisburg High School, and the authority plans to move their gymnastics program and offices there this June.

Stacey Sommerfield, Executive Director of the authority was recently on WKOK Sunrise and spoke about their new space saying, “We’re moving, we are trying to get in there as fast as we can. We’re taking down some walls and doing some construction. We’re trying to construct a pit for gymnasts to do bigger, larger tricks into the pit and practice, it’s a softer space to land. We are working on all those renovations and we are hoping to be in, in June.”

The new office will be in the former guidance office of the school. The gymnastics program will take over the former gym, and Sommerfield says they are pretty excited about having a gym, “we cannot wait to get into the space, we are taking over the gymnasium in the former Lewisburg High School, the weight room, and the men’s locker room, and we are reconfiguring that into a gym, multipurpose room . We have a huge martial arts program through Ramsey Martial Arts and Jiu Jitsu. They will have more space and more classes and it’s just in general going to be a fantastic move because the building is a gym and we always wanted to have a gym.”

The authority is gearing up for their warm season activities with a spring clean of the rail trail this Saturday. Sommerfield says, “ This Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon we will meet near Earl’s Bike Shop. Anyone who would like to come by and join the trail clean up we encourage you to do that and there is some more information on our website.”

You can hear more from Sommerfield on WKOK Sunrise online at WKOK.com and for more about upcoming events with the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority visit bvrec.org. (Sarah Benek)