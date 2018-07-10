BVRA Update: Rail trail and three Dog Days of summer

LEWISBURG – The new agreement is being drafted between the Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority and Union County for control of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. BVRA Executive Director Stacy Sommerfield says they’ll allow Union County to take over the trail.

She says the takeover makes sense, in part because of the high expenses, “As an organization, our real big concerns were just the long-term, capital expenses. Also looking at the railroad bridge in Lewisburg, which is also part of the trail, and also getting across Route 15 in Lewisburg. Those are big projects that require a lot of funding. So there’s still a lot of money to come up with.”

A special fundraiser event known as “Dog Days” will be held on three days of the last weekend of the summer for dogs to take a dip in the pool and to compete in a rail trail 5K race, “We’re combining two events. So the last weekend of the pool is the doggie dips, where we let the pool go to the dogs and we have all dogs in the pool, and that’s been a very successful fundraiser for the pool. We’ve also done a race called ‘Tails to Trails’ out on the rail trail where people run with their dogs.”

In an update on WKOK Sunrise she talks about their fundraising, Lewisburg pool and the foam pit at the Greenspace facility.