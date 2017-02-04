BVRA gymnastics and martial arts find new home

LEWISBURG – Two athletic programs in the Valley have found a new home. Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority Energy Gymnastics and Ramsey Martial Arts are moving to the former Lewisburg High School gymnasium this summer. The new space will expand the programs’ square footage, offer climate controlled facilities, allow for the development of higher level athletes, and increase the programming BVRA has to offer.

Throughout the year, BVRA’s Capital Campaign will focus on raising funds for the new space. The kickoff event will be the 3rd Annual Gala at the Cellars at Brookpark on Saturday, February 18. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

BVRA is also looking for businesses and community members interested in sponsoring the new gym space, with advertising opportunities available. You can found out more about the 3rd Annual Gala, Capital Campaign, or gym move by visiting www.bvrec.org. More discussion about the programming move will take place on Tuesday’s WKOK Sunrise.