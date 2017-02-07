BVRA Gala will benefit new gymnastics facility for Lewisburg

LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority will once again host their upcoming Gala on Saturday, February 18, but tickets must be purchased by the end of the day tomorrow.

Executive Director Stacey Sommerfield talked about the event, “It’s been three years, but it’s just a well running machine at this point. The first year Sandra and I got together and had this idea and Kyle Ard at Ard’s Farm and the Cellars at Brook Park joined with us and believed that we could somehow pull off a gala in three weeks. We did it and it was a great time and we’ve been doing it since then.”

Board member Sandra Cook talked about the theme for this year’s gala, designed by Kyle Ard, “This year it’s a 1920’s Gatsby style theme. She has some pictures and a vision board of what things are going to look like and it’s going to be hard to top this one.”

Sommerfield talked about the fun packed evening, “The doors open at 6 p.m. that night. There is an hour of an open bar with wine provided by Shade Mountain Winery and beer from Marzoni’s Brewery. Ard’s will have developed some great little appetizers. There is some amazing stuff always. Then we move to a sit down dinner followed by dancing into the night with DJ Andy. There will be a beautiful dessert and cake done by Bella’s Bliss, and it’s going to be a 20’s themed cake which will be amazing.”

And she says the proceeds will support their gymnastics programs, “All the proceeds this year go towards our new gymnastics facilty, which is moving into the former Lewisburg High School. We are really excited about the success that we’ve had with gymnastics in the Lewisburg area and how amazing our program is. We have great coaches and great students and what they really need is a bigger and better space to practice in.”

For tickets, you can call the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority office by the close of business Wednesday at 570-524-4774. To hear Sommerfield and Cook on WKOK Sunrise, listen online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)