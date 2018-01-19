Busy morning in Point Township, a fire, and a road reopened

NORTHUMBERLAND – The first responders in Point Township, Northumberland County, had a busy Friday morning.

They were on the scene of the big 12-hour project to offload, then upright, an overturned tractor-trailer which had rolled onto North Shore Railroad tracks. That crash blocked Route 11 last evening and this morning. The road is now open. Volunteers from Danville, Riverside, Cherokee and Point Township fire departments were all involved, along with several ambulance crews. Point Township police, PennDOT, Northumberland and Point Township fire police, and others were at the scene. The road was reopened around 3am. No other details out yet from township police.

Early Friday morning, a convenience store caught fire around 3:30am. Township police and EMS responders had the fire knocked down quickly. Northumberland, Point Township and Sunbury volunteers responded. Northumberland County Communications says the ‘Kwik-Mart’ was damaged by that fire.