Burglary at a meat market in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG — State police are investigating a burglary Sunday at a meat market in Middleburg. Troopers say someone entered the market between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. and took a cash box inside the store along West Market Street.

Sources also tell us the suspects returned again to the store and stole two laptop computers. The business is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call state police. It is not known how much money was stolen. (Ali Stevens)