Burger Kings being revamped around the Valley

UNDATED – Soon the Valley will see three revamped Burger King locations. According to The Daily Item, three Burger King restaurants are in various stages of demolition or reconstruction. Two of them are set to open in the fall.

The paper says the Danville Burger King is nearly demolished. Reconstruction at that location is expected to take 90 days and be ready for business again in early October. The Middleburg restaurant meanwhile is already under construction and is also scheduled to open in October. The Shamokin Dam location is scheduled for demolition soon after work was originally scheduled for June. It is unknown when that restaurant will reopen.