Buffalo Valley Police still searching for robbery suspects

LEWISBURG— Two Northumberland County men are still wanted by Buffalo Valley Regional Police after a robbery two weeks ago in Lewisburg. Police tell WKOK three men entered an apartment at 522 Market Street armed with shotguns and one of the men pointed a gun at the resident.

While in the apartment the thieves removed a 42 inch TV, $600 in cash, and an iPhone wallet that contained the resident’s cellphone, credit and debit cards. The resident told police that he believes he got robbed in retaliation for an incident involving one of the robbers.

Wanted by Buffalo Valley police are Nicholas Cashdollar of Northumberland and Martin Esperanza of Milton and a third suspect listed as “John Doe” or “Ehjae”. They are wanted for robbery, burglary, criminal trespassing, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.

The Daily Item says arrested this week were Shaquan Person of Selinsgrove and Larissa Sparrer of Middleburg. Person’s bail was set at $50,000 cash but he’s held on unrelated charges. Sparrer was freed on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police advise the community that this event was a targeted attack and not a random assault on a residence. Buffalo Valley Regional Police were assisted in the investigation by the Mifflinburg Police department, Sunbury police, Milton police, and the Snyder County Prison.