Buffalo Valley patrolman charged for making threats

LEWISBURG — A Buffalo Valley police officer was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly threatening to kill three people Friday night. 40-year-old Shawn Kuhns was said to be under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication and off-duty at the time of the incident.

Police say he shoved, kicked and punched three people in his home and said, “I’m gonna kill you.” One of the victims ran to a nearby home for help. Chief Paul Yost tells the Daily Item Kuhns is suspended with pay pending an investigation. (Ali Stevens)