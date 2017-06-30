Budget Update: AP senate passes budget for 2017-18

HARRISBURG – Voting 43-7, the state senate passed a spending plan and budget early Friday. House Bill 218 spends $32 billion, which is a $54.3 million increase from last year. This bill is $650 million less than the bill proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf in February.

Under the new spending bill, funding for education gets a major boost of $100 million, and Pre-K Counts and Special Education will each receive a $25 million increase. Part of the spending plan is committed to advancing economic development throughout the state, with $12 million going to a program called Manufacture PA. The program, championed by Gov Tom Wolf, is intended to help support job creation in the manufacturing sector.

House Bill 218 also contains a plan to further streamline the government, including the merging of the Dept of Corrections and the Board of Probation and Parole, which the governor says will save tens of millions of dollars. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass the bill. This is just the spending portion of the budget–there is no revenue portion yet. (Christopher Elio)