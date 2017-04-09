Budget negotiations continue in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s House Republican majority this week muscled through a $31.5 billion response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget plan. It now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate with a heavy emphasis on belt-tightening in human services, prisons and state operations to whittle down a massive deficit. The Democratic Wolf proposed a $32.3 billion spending plan in February. It’s a relatively austere plan compared to his two previous proposals.

Income and sales tax rates would see no increase under both plans. But counties warn that House GOP spending cuts in human services and criminal justice programs would force increases in county property tax bills. Meanwhile, the House GOP is opposing every penny of Wolf’s $1 billion tax plan. Wolf says his plan makes companies pay their fair share by closing tax loopholes.