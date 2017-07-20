Bucknell’s Thaddeus Davis, missing and a vigil is held

LEWISBURG – At the Outer Banks off North Carolina, the US Coast Guard is searching for a missing swimmer. Missing is a well known member of the Bucknell and Lewisburg family, Thaddeus Davis. A vigil was held at the Bucknell football stadium this evening.

Davis went missing off Corolla Beach in North Carolina about 2pm today. The 30-year-old was the subject of a search involving boats and aircraft, along with lifeguards on shore. Davis is a graduate of Bucknell and is an ‘Annual Fund Development Officer. He is a Milton Hershey School graduate and was a football player for Bucknell. He is also listed on the Religious Life staff at Bucknell and is a high school football coach at Lewisburg.

According to Outer Banks Voice.com, local authorities suspended their portion of the search at 7:45 p.m., and planned to resume at daylight. The US Coast Guard helicopters and watercraft planned to continue until at least 9:30 p.m.

Locally, close acquaintances and colleagues organized a vigil Thursday evening at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium and they said several hundred people were there.