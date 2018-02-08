Bucknell’s SBDC celebrating 40th anniversary

LEWISBURG – One of Bucknell University’s most active endeavors is observing a big milestone. Bucknell’s Small Business Development Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Steve Stumbris, SBDC Director, joined WKOK Sunrise to discuss people and businesses which have benefited from the center’s work.

Stumbris says the center was first established to create opportunities for students to interact and serve local industry, “Sought out these class-based projects, sought out and started making connections with area business leaders. And putting together projects that would help enhance their business, while simultaneously enriching the students of the university was the real magic.”

SBDC has many workshops coming up to celebrate its milestone. One includes their signature ‘beginner’s workshop’ which gives you an idea if starting a business is right for you, “About a half of those have some light bulb that goes off in their head that says ‘this is real for me.’ And within months or perhaps the year ahead, they launch their own business. And the other half get flicked off and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize this was going to be this intensive.’”

Both workshops are February 15 and March 6. You can listen to more from Stumbris and about the SBDC at WKOK.com.