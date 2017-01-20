Bucknellians attends inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Students and faculty from Bucknell University traveled to Washington D.C. to witness the peaceful transfer of power that is a hallmark of the U.S. government. Chris Ellis, associate professor of political science at Bucknell gave his take on President Trump’s inaugural address, “It was basically sort of a refined version of his stump speech. He basically said the same things. I think he said it in more inclusive language, he used ‘we’ instead of ‘I.’ People who were sort of expecting him to change, he certainly didn’t do that.”

While there were demonstrators in attendance, Ellis said Trump supporters did not engage them and it was a positive experience, “This really isn’t about party. This is sort of about, we can go back to war tomorrow, but let’s sort of celebrate that we can kind of do this peacefully, we’ve been doing it for a long time and that should be something we can all kind of get around for a little while.”

Trump’s sixteen minute address is said to be the shortest inaugural address since Jimmy Carter. About 15 members of the Bucknell community were in attendance at the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States.