Bucknell is Patriot League Champ, NCAA tourney is next

LEWISBURG – March Madness again in the Valley. Thanks to an 83-54 win over Colgate Wednesday night, the Bucknell Bison are back-to-back Patriot League Champions. It’s also the Bison’s sixth Patriot League Tournament title. Bucknell heads to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and the eighth time in school history.

Head coach Nathan Davis, “It’s what everyone every year’s trying to do. I think it says a lot about these guys that they put themselves in position four years in a row. It’s hard to win these games. It’s hard every year. To have that consistency is something special.”

Stephen Brown was named Tournament MVP with a game-high 22 points. Trailing 13-10 in the first half, the Bison finally found its offensive groove. Bucknell closed out the half on a 25-8 run to lead 35-21 at the break and cruised from there. The run was started by back-to-back 3’s from Stephen Brown and Kimbal Mackenzie, and a hoop and harm from Nate Sestina.

Brown on the turning point of the game, “Sesy (Sestina) did a great job of running the offense when he was in. Very proud of this guy. We were just feeding off that. Just playing with each other and I think that was a big reason why we got a lead going into the second half.”

Sestina says he felt responsible to find a spark offensively, “It’s not like its my freshman year, in terms of being confident with running our offense. It’s a big game but its just another game and that’s how we treated it the last couple of days.”

The Bison will find out its first opponent Sunday during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show Sunday at 6 p.m. on TBS.