Bucknell University celebrates Dr. King with a week of events

LEWISBURG – Monday, January 15, is the day America recognizes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Bucknell University has a week’s worth of events – this week – planned to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader. Called “Critical Reflections on Current Struggles,” it will feature five prominent scholars who will recall Dr. King’s legacy.

John Bravman, Bucknell President, says it’s a chance to address racism, transgender equality and even the value of a liberal arts education,

The first of these events will be tonight (Monday) at the Elaine Langone Center Forum at 7pm when Eddie S. Gaude, the William S. Tod Professor of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton University, will give a talk entitled “How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul.”

To see a list to the week’s events, go to WKOK.com.

Events:

Monday 1/15 – Eddie S. Gaude, the William S. Tod Professor of Religion and African American Studies at Princeton University

7pm—“How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul,” at the Elaine Langone Center.

Tuesday 1/16 – Khalid Latif, First Muslim Chaplin at New York University

12pm – Lunch discussion at the Walls Lounge

7pm – “Rise Above Hate/I am Not What is Broken” at the Elaine Langone Center

Wednesday 1/17 – Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, director of external relations at the National Center for Transgender Equality, and the first openly transgender staffer to work at the White House.

12pm – Lunch discussion at the Walls Lounge

7pm – “The Quest for Transgender Equality” at the Elaine Langone Center

For a complete list, go to https://www.bucknell.edu/about-bucknell/diversity-equity-and-inclusion-at-bucknell/calendar-of-events/martin-luther-king-jr-week/mlk-week-2018/mlk-week-2018-events.html