Bucknell University approves construction of $37.9 million facility

LEWISBURG—Bucknell University’s Board of Trustees approved the construction of a new 78,000-square-foot facility on campus. Approved at their meeting in October, Academic East will house more than 25 laboratories for the College of Engineering. This will expand the lab space to students and faculty by 50 percent, as well as 30 new offices and 4 new classrooms.

The university says, the price tag on this new facility is $37.9 million dollars and will be funded through a combination of the expenditure of existing debt and donations, including a $6 million gift from the late Richard Garman, alumni from the class of 1956.

The University expects the construction to begin on Academic East in the spring of 2018 and should be completed by the start of the 2019 fall semester.