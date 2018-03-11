Bucknell to play Michigan State in first round of NCAA Tournament

LEWISBURG – Taking its dancin’ shoes to the Motor City. The Bucknell University men’s basketball team will head to Detroit as the 14th seed to face the third seed Michigan State Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip-off is at 7:10 ET on CBS. Both teams were selected in the Mid-West bracket.

https://twitter.com/MCatrillo/status/972966975977684992

Head Coach Nathan Davis on the matchup, “Obviously they’re very, very good. They’ve been No. 1 in the country this year. Coach (Tom) Izzo’s a hall of fame coach, (Jaren) Jackson’s (Jr.) a lottery pick, and (Miles) Bridges is a lottery pick, they’re talented. We certainly have our work cut out for us, but I think we’ve got a good team so we’ll go up there and give it all we got.”

Despite winning 29 games, the Spartans have had their share of off-the-court controversy surrounding the program. But Bucknell Senior Zach Thomas says he and his teammates can’t focus on that, “I don’t think we have a lot of experience with that honestly, so I don’t know how big a factor that plays with teams like that. It’s not affecting us, so we’re just going to do what we do and play as best we can, and if it affects them that helps us out.”

With a win, the Bison would play the winner between TCU and the Arizona State/Syracuse winner in the second round. You can listen to the Bison’s matchup with Michigan State Friday on Eagle 107.