Bucknell to establish 5-acre campus farm

LEWISBURG – It started as a seed, which turned into a garden, which will soon become a farm and eventually, will become a major campus and community connector.

Bucknell President John Bravman has announced that the University will establish a 5-acre campus farm near the South Campus Apartments. They say they’ll be growing their academic and community connections, learning sustainable food production, and improving student life and wellness.

The project is described as a natural extension of the Lewisburg Community Garden in downtown Lewisburg, which is a collaborative effort which began in 2012 to address local food insecurity. Last season, the garden donated 3,800 pounds of produce with a market value over $10,000, and provided many opportunities for hands-on student projects and service-learning.

The university says the opportunities are almost endless, and include everything from long-term research projects to locavore dining to outdoor music and arts performances.

In March the University hired Jen Schneidman Partica, who was working as the part-time community garden coordinator, as its first farm & garden coordinator. Farm organizers have heard from 45 professors from all three of Bucknell’s colleges who want to use the farm in their classes and research, and they plan to consult with faculty to develop more opportunities to do so.