Bucknell students rally in response to Muslim ban

LEWISBURG – Bucknellians are voicing their frustration in response to the immigration restrictions implemented by President Trump. Over 100 students, faculty, and staff took place in a walk-out and teach-in Tuesday.

Organized by the Bucknell Alternative Delegation, marchers went across campus and shouted their chants in unison, “No borders, no nation. Stop the deportation. There are no excuses, for human rights abuses.”

Student Jimmy Moran from New Jersey took part in the rally because he believes in the value of diversity, “I’m a psychology student graduate and I just realize how important diversity is in the classroom and this university. This ban on Muslim is an infringement on their rights.”

Many students made signs for the event, including Moran. He explained what his means, “Mine says build bridges, not walls. It’s just about unity and the other side says refugees in, Trump out. It’s to promote that everyone is welcome here.”

Students held the rally to show their support for those affected by the recent immigrant and Muslim ban, which includes a number of students and faculty on campus. After the march, the group transitioned into the Trout Auditorium to hear from students and faculty offering teach-ins regarding the recent political events.