Bucknell student injured, rescued from rock climbing in Danville

MAHONING TWP – A Bucknell University student was injured and rescued by firefighters after rock climbing with other students Saturday along Route 11 near the Danville Boat Club. Mahoning Township Patrolman Jason Bedisky told The Daily Item 19-year-old Katie Charcalis was climbing at the Danville Crag, also known as Lover’s Leap, around 10:30 a.m. Bedisky says Charcalis’ hand got caught and the rappelling rope became embedded in her hand. The officer said Charcalis suffered a “pretty severe injury.” No one else was hurt or in danger.

Charcalis was taken to Geisinger then flown to an unknown location to see a hand specialist. Sixty volunteers responded, including firefighters from Washington and Continental fire companies in Danville, and East End Fire Company in Mahoning Township.