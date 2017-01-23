Bucknell series on the Coal Region continues with focus on athletics

LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts and the Place Studies program of the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment are organizing events for a yearlong series entitled Coal Collections: Local, National and International Stores. As part of the collection, there will be an upcoming noon lecture entitled Athletics in the Anthracite Coal Region.

Former Bucknell head men’s basketball coach Pat Flannery is part of the discussion, “I think the conversation will be one where some people will learn an awful lot about what the history was like of the Coal Region and not even know how they got to where they are now. The NBA and the NFL. These were products of things that happened in this region. It happened in different little towns all over Pennsylvania. They wanted something to divert them coming out of the mines. There had to be something more and athletics was a big part of that.”

And Flannery talked about his upbringing in the Coal Region, “I grew up in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Ever since I came here, my college coach used to say, when we were interviewing kids and recruits, he’d say he’s a coal cracker. You know, it was one of those things where I never thought anything about it except as a compliment. I still do. When somebody said I was a coal cracker, again it’s that badge, it’s that chip that you have and I’ve always been wonderfully tied to coal cracker.”

Others taking part in the discussion on Thursday January 26 are former NFL player Henry Hynoski, former major league baseball player Steve Kline and several others. To find more information on the Coal Collections events, go to www.bucknell.edu/CoalCollections. (Ali Stevens)