Bucknell receives Clare Booth Luce Award

LEWISBURG – Trying to increase the number of women in science and engineering careers will be easier at Bucknell, thanks to an outside research scholars program giving the university several hundred thousand dollars.

Bucknell received the Clare Booth Luce Award to provide greater support women in science and engineering. The award gives Bucknell a $216,000 grant and it will support up to 24 Bucknell undergraduate women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) disciplines.

The funding will also provide support for their summer research projects and professional development activities. Award recipients will be chosen on a competitive basis and will receive $5,000 per summer for 10 weeks of research.

Bucknell will provide recipients on-campus summer housing and stipends for their faculty mentors. Female students intending to complete an undergraduate degree in specific physical sciences or engineering disciplines are eligible for the award. More information at www.bucknell.edu. (Matt Catrillo)